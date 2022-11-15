Submit Photos/Videos
Destination Augusta holds annual tourism celebration

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta, along with the Augusta Sports Council and ‘Film Augusta’ hosted their annual tourism celebration at the Miller Theater.

It was a chance to celebrate the local tourism industry and spotlight tourism partners and their achievements.

A couple of things we’re here tonight to do; one is to reiterate how much of a, how significant we are to this economy, in this region, in this community. We represent 26,000 jobs, an economic impact of more than $700 million. We don’t ever want to forget that. But also, as we look to the future, there are some things that we have heard from this community that we need to do more of together,” said President, CEO of Destination Augusta Bennish Brown.

Brown says people are looking for authentic experiences, and he thinks Augusta can give them that.

