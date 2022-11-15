Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead.

Clouds will continue to filter into the region as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s by early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be rainy and raw with temperatures north of I-20 staying in the 40s all day long with on-and-off showers. Temperatures near the Augusta area will only reach the low 50s. The southern CSRA will be the warmest tomorrow and possibly could see the 60s. This sharp temperature gradient will be caused by cold air damming from a steady northeast wind. Rain is likely to be on and off for the entire CSRA Tuesday.

The area of low pressure that brings rain Tuesday will move away from the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Wednesday looks mostly dry, but still cloudy during the day with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

The sun finally returns Thursday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 50s.

Morning lows in the upper 20s are expected Friday. Sunshine and chilly highs in the mid-50s stick around during the day Friday. Looking mostly dry this weekend with near-freezing temperatures in the morning and highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.