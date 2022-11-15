Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain continues this evening into early tonight. Dry the rest of the week with well below normal temperatures.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead.

Rain will continue this evening into early tonight, but we will dry out after midnight across the CSRA. Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s by early Wednesday with cloudy skies most of the overnight.

Wednesday looks mostly dry, but still cloudy during the day with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

The sun finally returns Thursday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 50s.

Morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected Friday. Sunshine and chilly highs in the mid-50s stick around during the day Friday. Looking mostly dry this weekend with freezing temperatures in the morning and highs in the mid-50s.

Morning lows later this week will be the coldest we've seen this season.
