Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 is causing a traffic backup.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m.

Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic is backed up to Columbia Road.

Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution or find an alternate route.

