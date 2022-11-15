CNN: Kemp to testify Tuesday in Fulton County’s Trump probe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to testify Tuesday before a Fulton County special grand jury that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump illegally tried to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election, according to CNN.

Twice before, Kemp was scheduled to testify before the panel. Judge Robert McBurney eventually decided that Kemp’s testimony could wait until after the Nov. 8 election.

Prosecutors will likely ask Kemp about a phone call in December 2020 in which Trump or his surrogates allegedly tried to pressure Kemp to convince state lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Getting no help from Kemp, Trump criticized Kemp publicly, even persuading former U.S. Senator David Perdue to challenge Kemp in the Republican primary election in May. Perdue’s challenge was unsuccessful.

Kemp won re-election last week without Trump’s support.

