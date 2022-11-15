Augusta moves forward on Fleming Park upgrades, memorial for boy who died there

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than four years after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted at Fleming Park , city leaders have approved a memorial for him and improvements at the park.

In the consent agenda at its meeting Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved more than $5.3 million for improvements at the park and Bernie Ward Community Center, including $75,000 for the Melquan Robinson Jr. Memorial and $95,550 for new fencing.

ALSO IN THE NEWS … • The Augusta Commission voted 7-2 Tuesday to rename the Fifth Street bridge as the Freedom Bridge. A plaque bearing the name of slavery advocate Jefferson Davis will be removed and placed in a museum. • Outgoing Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. acknowledged Tuesday as his second-to-last commission meeting after leaders passed the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. He said he’s thankful to the commission and staff for passing a budget on time every year he’s been in office.

Melquan died in October 2018 after touching a fence at the park that had been electrified by some faulty underground wiring.

The city had set aside more than $1 million for wiring and field upgrades to the park. But as of a year ago, nothing had been done.

At the time, we asked city leaders about the delay. They said original SPLOST funding that allowed for a little more than $1 million wasn’t enough. But the next round of SPLOST allowed for $5 million more, which is what leaders approved Tuesday.

In all, more than 20 aspects of park upgrades are planned, ranging from new picnic and restroom pavilions to pool improvements to a nee roof on the community center.

