Augusta moves forward on Fleming Park upgrades, memorial for boy who died there

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than four years after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted at Fleming Park, city leaders have approved a memorial for him and improvements at the park.

In the consent agenda at its meeting Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved more than $5.3 million for improvements at the park and Bernie Ward Community Center, including $75,000 for the Melquan Robinson Jr. Memorial and $95,550 for new fencing.

Melquan died in October 2018 after touching a fence at the park that had been electrified by some faulty underground wiring.

The city had set aside more than $1 million for wiring and field upgrades to the park. But as of a year ago, nothing had been done.

REMEMBERING MELQUAN:

At the time, we asked city leaders about the delay. They said original SPLOST funding that allowed for a little more than $1 million wasn’t enough. But the next round of SPLOST allowed for $5 million more, which is what leaders approved Tuesday.

MORE | 2-year-old found at bottom of S.C. hotel pool

In all, more than 20 aspects of park upgrades are planned, ranging from new picnic and restroom pavilions to pool improvements to a nee roof on the community center.

SEE THE IMPROVEMENT PLAN:

