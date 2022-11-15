Submit Photos/Videos
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies.

The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

A deputy found a man identified only as Javon stumbling into the roadway with swollen, bloody lips, and the only thing he would say is that he was thrown out of a car by a member of the military named Caleb.

MORE | New details on staffer accused of sex with high school student

“Javon was extremely intoxicated and unable to stand on his own or speak clearly so any further statements were unattainable,” the deputy wrote

The deputy next spoke to a man named Dexter who was working at the McDonald’s.

Dexter said he saw a red sedan pull into the parking lot erratically and abruptly stop.

At one point, the car started shaking so violently that Dexter was worried the occupants were fighting, so he called deputies.

The deputy eventually learned the dispute erupted after Javon had gotten drunk and Caleb was trying to drive him home. Javon started distracting Caleb by hitting him in the face with a hot dog, according to authorities.

Caleb pulled over into McDonald’s, where he told Javon to get out of the car, the deputy wrote. Javon exited the vehicle and walked to the driver’s side, where he took Caleb’s phone, the deputy wrote. Javon then got back in and they fought over the phone, the deputy wrote.

MORE | Richmond County deputy has surgery for injuries from shooting

At one point, Javon got out and started hitting Caleb in the face through the driver’s side window, opened the driver’s door and put Caleb in a headlock, the deputy wrote.

Caleb was able to bite Javon, which made Javon let go, but Javon didn’t stop hitting Caleb, the deputy wrote.

Caleb accelerated, which caused Javon to fall out of the vehicle, then Caleb drove home to wait for authorities to contact him.

Javon was transported to Doctors Hospital for further evaluation, and a warrant for battery was issued for him, according to the deputy.

