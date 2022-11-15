Submit Photos/Videos
20-year-old school board election winner kills himself

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 20-year-old youngest member-elect of the Richmond County Board of Education has killed himself, according to authorities

Tyrique Robinson – who had high hopes and an optimistic outlook for local schools – died Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called at 4:10 p.m. to investigate the death at 1040 Alexander Drive.

The Cross Creek High School alum was unopposed in running for the District 6 board seat. The election was just last week, and he hadn’t been sworn in yet.

News 12 doesn’t normally report suicides of private individuals in homes, but we felt this was important for the public to know, since he was going to be a public official.

We waited to report it until the coroner assured us the family had been notified.

With his youthful outlook, Robinson had high hopes for bringing change to the Richmond County School System.

“How do we know how to help our young people when we’re not getting input from our young people?” he said in an interview with News 12 a few weeks ago.

“What we want to do is we want to do a better job at making sure those programs and those trainings are there for our parents and our students, as well as our staff, to be more engaged with them,” he said.

“I would encourage every organization, every mentor group, let’s partner with the Richmond County School Board so we can get it more engaged.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

