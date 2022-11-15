2 Augusta Prep seniors sign letters of intent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -While Fall sports are coming to a close, some athletes are getting a jump start on their future. Two Augusta Prep seniors signed the dotted line Monday to commit to the next level of competition.

Seniors Marina Boni and Hayes Trapp put pen to paper. Boni will go on to play goalkeeper at Mercer University, Hayes will continue his running career at William & Mary.

Boni is a two-time state champion with the girls soccer team. Last season, Boni only allowed one goal through four matches in the post-season...

Trapp is one of the top five runners in the state. He currently holds the fastest Augusta Prep cross country record. Already this season, he earned a GIAA individual title.

