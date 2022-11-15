Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 Augusta Prep seniors sign letters of intent

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -While Fall sports are coming to a close, some athletes are getting a jump start on their future. Two Augusta Prep seniors signed the dotted line Monday to commit to the next level of competition.

Seniors Marina Boni and Hayes Trapp put pen to paper. Boni will go on to play goalkeeper at Mercer University, Hayes will continue his running career at William & Mary.

Boni is a two-time state champion with the girls soccer team. Last season, Boni only allowed one goal through four matches in the post-season...

Trapp is one of the top five runners in the state. He currently holds the fastest Augusta Prep cross country record. Already this season, he earned a GIAA individual title.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Daniel Burke, 25.
Suspect arrested following 25-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Appling Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. holds a news conference against GOP Senate candidate Herschel...
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker

Latest News

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Baseball
National title-winning UGa baseball coach Steve Webber dies
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69)...
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs up the field past South Carolina defensive...
Florida runs for 374, dominates South Carolina 38-6 in Swamp