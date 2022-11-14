WATCH LIVE: GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker stops in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is making a campaign stop in Augusta on Monday morning.

He’s being joined by Florida Sen. Rick Scott at Gerald Jones Honda, 4022 Washington Road in Augusta.

With last week’s election resulting in a December runoff between Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State.

Just minutes before Walker’s Augusta appearance, Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. held a news conference against Walker .

Davis spoke last week at Warnock’s election watch party.

