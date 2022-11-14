Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH LIVE: Augusta mayor speaks out against Walker

By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta.

Mayor Hardie Davis is starting off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”

While he isn’t speaking with or necessarily on behalf of Sen. Raphael Warnock, Davis was a speaker at Warnock’s watch party last week in Atlanta.

Davis says this news conference is to, “highlight how Walker’s long, damning pattern of lies, scams, and disturbing conduct proves he is not fit to represent Georgians.”

Just 10 minutes down the road, Herschel Walker himself is at 4022 Washington Road “Evict Warnock Bus Tour Stop in Augusta”

