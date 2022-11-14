Rebates now being sent out to South Carolina taxpayers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing 2022 individual income tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.

The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800.

Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17 will receive their rebate by the end of the year.

Those who chose to file their returns after the original Oct. 17 extension deadline have until Feb. 15, 2023 to file their returns in order to be eligible for a rebate.

To track your rebate status, visit https://dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022.

For more details on the rebates, visit https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/Rebates-now-being-issued-cap-amount-set-at-$800.aspx.

Tax liability is what’s left after subtracting your credits from the individual income tax that you owe. If your tax liability is less than $800, your rebate will be the same amount as your tax liability. If your tax liability is more than or equal to the $800 cap, you will receive a rebate for $800.

Married couples who filed joint 2021 individual income tax returns will receive only one rebate.

How you will get your rebate

If you received your 2021 refund by direct deposit, the state will use the same bank account to issue your rebate by direct deposit, unless you notified the agency of a change in banking information by Nov. 1.

Paper checks will be issued if:

You notified the state of a change in banking information by Nov. 1.

You received your 2021 refund by debit card or paper check.

You received your 2021 refund by direct deposit to a prepaid or pay-as-you-go debit card.

You had a balance due and did not receive a refund.

You received your 2021 refund using a tax preparer’s account.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.