Rabid raccoon discovered in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found Thursday in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County, health officials said Monday.

The raccoon was appeared sick and was unable to move. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets.

The Columbia County Health Department sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing.

Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department recommends:

Making sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Not letting your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Not feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teaching your children not to approach wild animals or pets they don’t know.

Health officials ask all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 311.

For more information on rabies, visit:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration: www.fda.gov

Center for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.govncidod/dvrd/rabies

