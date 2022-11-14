Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rabid raccoon discovered in Columbia County

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found Thursday in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County, health officials said Monday.

The raccoon was appeared sick and was unable to move. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets.

The Columbia County Health Department sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing.

MORE | ‘It’s very hard’: Patients, pharmacies cope with Adderall shortage

Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department recommends:

  • Making sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Not letting your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Not feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teaching your children not to approach wild animals or pets they don’t know.

Health officials ask all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 311.

For more information on rabies, visit:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting, suspect arrested
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia Senate runoff?
Michael Cole
Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty

Latest News

Amoxicillin
Antibiotic shortage raises concern among Ga. doctors
Leanna Moss, CHOG
How your donation makes a difference for NICU babies at children’s hospital
Emergency room
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
Child flu
Keeping your kids safe during this deadly flu season