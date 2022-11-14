Police charge groomer caught on video hitting dog in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook.

Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street from Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming on North Main Street when she saw the incident and started recording. Her video appears to show a groomer roughly grabbing a dog by the neck and striking the dog in the face.

The owner of Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming in Anderson said they are severing ties with the independent contractor.

“We couldn’t believe she would do it in front of a window where anyone could see,” Miller said.

Ted Boyd, the owner of Molly & Me, told FOX Carolina the groomers at the shop are independent contractors, not employees.

“As a result of our commitment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever all ties with any groomers who do not meet our expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions,” Boyd said.

Anderson Police chief Jim Stewart said officers investigated the video Monday and approached a municipal judge for a warrant for cruel treatment of animals against the dog groomer, Cinde Durham.

Officers said after viewing the video, they spoke with the Durham. Durham stated that she grabbed the dog’s collar to control him but did not strike him. She reportedly added that she would not hurt the animal.

According to officers, the dog’s owners later came to the police department to make a report of the incident.

Miller’s video has received nearly 30,000 views within four hours.

Durham is expected to turn herself in and appear before a judge in bond court at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

FOX Carolina is working to make contact with the groomer in the video and has also reached out to the owner of the dog for more information.

