Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police charge groomer caught on video hitting dog in Upstate

Video shows a groomer striking a dog at a shop in Anderson, SC
Video shows a groomer striking a dog at a shop in Anderson, SC
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook.

Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street from Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming on North Main Street when she saw the incident and started recording. Her video appears to show a groomer roughly grabbing a dog by the neck and striking the dog in the face.

The owner of Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming in Anderson said they are severing ties with the independent contractor.

“We couldn’t believe she would do it in front of a window where anyone could see,” Miller said.

Ted Boyd, the owner of Molly & Me, told FOX Carolina the groomers at the shop are independent contractors, not employees.

“As a result of our commitment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever all ties with any groomers who do not meet our expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions,” Boyd said.

Anderson Police chief Jim Stewart said officers investigated the video Monday and approached a municipal judge for a warrant for cruel treatment of animals against the dog groomer, Cinde Durham.

Officers said after viewing the video, they spoke with the Durham. Durham stated that she grabbed the dog’s collar to control him but did not strike him. She reportedly added that she would not hurt the animal.

According to officers, the dog’s owners later came to the police department to make a report of the incident.

Miller’s video has received nearly 30,000 views within four hours.

Durham is expected to turn herself in and appear before a judge in bond court at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

FOX Carolina is working to make contact with the groomer in the video and has also reached out to the owner of the dog for more information.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Appling Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

Latest News

Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Kemp goes before grand jury to testify in Ga. election probe
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
Shooting
Coach, suspect's father react to U.Va. football shootings
Sen. Jon Ossoff
Ossoff to unveil report on alleged medical abuse at Ga. detention site