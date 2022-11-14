Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday.

Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”

One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in the student’s belongings and immediately confiscated, parents were told.

“No direct threat was made to the school, students or staff,” parents were told in a latter.

The student has been charged by law enforcement and will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, parents were told.

There was no interruption to school operations.

It came a few days after a student was charged by law enforcement over a threat at the school, the Columbia County School District said Thursday.

After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted.

However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under the code of conduct, according to the district.

“Parents, please speak with your children about the seriousness of making threats of any kind, even in a joking manner,” the district said in a letter to parents. “Any suspicious behavior should be reported to an adult or school administration, or by calling the CCSD anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.”

