Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student

Grovetown Middle School
Grovetown Middle School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday.

Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”

One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in the student’s belongings and immediately confiscated, parents were told.

“No direct threat was made to the school, students or staff,” parents were told in a latter.

The student has been charged by law enforcement and will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, parents were told.

There was no interruption to school operations.

MORE | 3 U.Va. football players shot dead; suspect arrested

It came a few days after a student was charged by law enforcement over a threat at the school, the Columbia County School District said Thursday.

After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted.

However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under the code of conduct, according to the district.

“Parents, please speak with your children about the seriousness of making threats of any kind, even in a joking manner,” the district said in a letter to parents. “Any suspicious behavior should be reported to an adult or school administration, or by calling the CCSD anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting, suspect arrested
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia Senate runoff?
Michael Cole
Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York.
Ga., S.C., win fight with Google over tracking of users
Kids
Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans
Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new...
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Augusta on Nov. 14, 2022.
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta