Golden Harvest receives grant, volunteer support to grow Urban Farm

Bank of America Provides Golden Harvest food bank program funding and volunteer service.
Bank of America Provides Golden Harvest food bank program funding and volunteer service.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta and Aiken Bank of America announces that they will provide the Golden Harvest’s Urban Farm funding and volunteer support.

According to the company, the donation is a $30,000 grant to help fund the growth of the Urban Farm. The grant adds to the $20,000 donated by the organization last year to provide the farm with an updated greenhouse.

The grant will help the food bank continue its mission of providing the community with fresh, healthy meals and move it closer to the goal of eliminating hunger in the area by 2030, according to Golden Harvest.

The company also announced that local employees will volunteer at the Urban Farm, on Wednesday.

“The work we’re doing to put fresh, nutritious food on the tables of those we serve wouldn’t be possible without the backing of corporate partners like Bank of America,” said Amy Breitmann, President & CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank. “Our partnership has grown over the past several years, and we are extremely thankful and appreciative of their continuous support.”

The Golden Harvest Urban Farm produces 95% of the fresh produce grown and harvested that is used in meals prepared at the Master’s Table soup kitchen, where a hot lunch is served daily to more than 200 guests including families with children, veterans, and disabled and homeless neighbors. The Master’s Table soup kitchen is open every day, 365 days a year for those in need.

Data from Feeding America shows that currently 1 in 8 people in Golden Harvest Food Bank’s 25-county service area are food insecure, with 1 in 5 being children. Over the past 3 months, the Food Bank has also seen a 39% increase in the number of people receiving food assistance.

