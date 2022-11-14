Submit Photos/Videos
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 6 cent increase from last week’s price, with our current price of $3.13 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price increased by 1 cent in the past week, with a current average at $3.20 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.33, which has stayed the same since last week’s average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon has decreased 3 cents in the past week.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said with oil prices “struggling a bit” after reaching $93 after the OPEC+ decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, “especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

Department of Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, says " We should see some relief at the pumps soon. Georgia is really benefiting from this because the president is really focused on making sure we manufacture those vehicles, those batteries in the United States, and Georgia has become a really robust part of the battery belt.”

Lots of companies say they’re moving to Georgia to build the batteries for the electric vehicle. And if you drive an electric car, you’re saving a boatload on fuel for sure, because you’re not paying those prices at the gas station,” Granholm says.

