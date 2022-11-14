Ga., S.C., win fight with Google over tracking of users

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Georgia and South Carolina, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations.

The states’ attorneys general called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement in U.S history dealing with privacy.

“For years, Google has prioritized profit over the privacy of South Carolinians who use Google products and services,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Consumer privacy is one of the most important issues facing consumers right now, and our office will continue to do its part in ensuring the protection of our citizens in this way.”

South Carolina will receive $7.8 million from the settlement.

The attorneys general opened the Google investigation following a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.”

The article focused on two Google account settings: location history and web and app activity.

Location history is off unless a user turns on the setting, but web and app activity, a separate account setting, is automatically on when users set up a Google account, including all Android phone users.

As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.

Specifically, Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the location history setting, the fact that the web and app activity setting existed and also collected location information, and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google must:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting on or off.

Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users, that is not hidden.

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “location technologies” webpage.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.

The attorneys general of Oregon and Nebraska led the settlement negotiations, assisted by Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The final settlement was also joined by Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

“Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation, which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” company spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement.

