Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old

The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of...
The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon.(FBI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon.

The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.

CCPD says they do not have a scheduled end date for their landfill search at this time. Their investigative team continues working to uncover and collect every piece of evidence relevant in this case.

Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home on Oct. 5. His mother, Leilani Simon, remains the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. holds a news conference against GOP Senate candidate Herschel...
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Early voting in Georgia runoff: Key things to know

Latest News

Elfster
What the Tech: ‘Elfster’ app to help Secret Santa run smooth
What the Tech: 'Elfster' app to help Secret Santa run smooth
What the Tech: 'Elfster' app to help Secret Santa run smooth
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Priscilla Langford.
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
Classroom
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law