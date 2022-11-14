Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Evans on Ice returns for the holiday season

By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans on Ice is returning to the Evans Towne Center Park this holiday season Monday.

It opens at 5 p.m. Monday. The event will last until January 8, 2023.

Guests can expect cold weather, a fire for roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and ice skating.

Hours

  • Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be lessons for people wanting to learn how to ice skate. Tickets for lessons start at 15 dollars.

Ticket prices for weekday admissions are 13 dollars. Ticket prices for weekend/holiday admissions are 17 dollars.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit Evans on Ice’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting, suspect arrested
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia Senate runoff?
Michael Cole
Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty

Latest News

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Augusta on Nov. 14, 2022.
WATCH: GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker stops in Augusta
Hardie Davis
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis speaks out against Herschel Walker
Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon discovered in Columbia County
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. holds a news conference against GOP Senate candidate Herschel...
WATCH: Augusta mayor speaks out against Walker