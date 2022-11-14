Evans on Ice returns for the holiday season

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans on Ice is returning to the Evans Towne Center Park this holiday season Monday.

It opens at 5 p.m. Monday. The event will last until January 8, 2023.

Guests can expect cold weather, a fire for roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and ice skating.

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be lessons for people wanting to learn how to ice skate. Tickets for lessons start at 15 dollars.

Ticket prices for weekday admissions are 13 dollars. Ticket prices for weekend/holiday admissions are 17 dollars.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit Evans on Ice’s website.

