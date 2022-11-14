Democrats’ Nevada win could have an impact on Georgia runoff turnout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Either incumbent Raphael Warnock or challenger Herschel Walker will serve in Washington for the next 6 years. Zachary Peskowitz, a political science professor at Emory University, said Georgia’s runoff results would impact bills passed in the Senate over the next two election cycles.

“We’re going to have some very tight and evenly divided Senate terms. So after 2024 and after 2026, and this election, well, might tip.”

In 2024, 33 senate seats will be up for grabs. According to the US Senate’s website, Democrats will try to defend 21 seats, Independents will be looking to keep 2 seats, and Republicans will try to hold onto their 10.

“The 2024 Senate election map is pretty unfavorable to the Democrats, it looks like a map where Republicans will have some opportunities to pick up seats, for example, in West Virginia or Ohio. So the Democrats will definitely be playing defense in the 2024 Senate elections,” said Peskowitz

The Georgia GOP is adding another 100 staffers to their team this week.

“The Republican National Committee remains fully committed to Georgia and turning out the vote for Herschel Walker,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Savannah Viar said. “By the end of the week, we will have over 400 additional staffers on the ground to knock doors, make phone calls and recruit volunteers to send Raphael Warnock packing once and for all.”

The Democratic Party of Georgia stated its commitment to Warnock’s reelection.

“Georgia voters know this runoff election is about who is able to best represent our state in the U.S. Senate, and Reverend Raphael Warnock is the only candidate in the race with the competence and character to do so. Reverend Warnock knows how to win a runoff, and Georgia Democrats are moving full steam ahead to get voters out to the polls during the statewide early voting period from November 28 to December 2 or on Election Day, December 6.”

Peskowitz said the results in Nevada make the race slightly less competitive. He says we won’t see as many celebrities coming and stumping for candidates and we’re less likely to see as many costly political advertisements ahead of the runoff.

