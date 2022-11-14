Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The warm and tropical air mass of the past few days has been replaced by an arctic air mass that will keep temperatures well below average for at least the next 7 days. Dry weather can be expected to continue Monday as high pressure pulls cold and very dry air in from the north, then an area of low pressure will move along the Gulf coast and into our region by Tuesday, delivering what could be a pretty cold and rainy day. The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead.

The below-average trend continues into this with freezing temperatures possible by Monday morning and highs only in the mid to upper 50s for the start of the week. Locations along and north of I-20 will have the best chance at seeing temps near and below freezing tonight with mainly mid to possibly upper 30s elsewhere. Expect mostly sunny skies early in the day Monday with clouds increasing late. Highs will be in the upper 50s with winds from the northeast at 4 to 9 mph. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Monday night, especially after midnight.

Clouds, drizzle, and at times rainy conditions can be expected Tuesday with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances look to move in as an area of low pressure passes through the region. Highs will continue to be in the mid-50s with lows in the 40s Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it here for updates!

