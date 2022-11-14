Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood.

The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and the Jim Hudson Automotive Group – to develop the center .

Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl called the three gifts in 12 months “transformational” for the school.

The new facility will quadruple Augusta Tech’s current training footprint to meet the rising demand for automotive technicians and professionals.

Once operational, it will offer 16 certification programs to approximately 1,270 students a year as the region’s leading automotive training center, according to the college.

“Augusta Tech is sincerely thankful to the Knox Foundation for their investment in support of the college’s new automotive training facility,” Whirl said. “The Knox Foundation have been long-time supporters of our institution, and we’re thankful for their continued support of the institution’s mission.”

Elizabeth K. Hopkins, grants director for the Knox Foundation, said foresight and commitment to positive growth and change are what set Augusta apart from other areas.

“With the constant negative reports in the media concerning the plight of America’s cities, it is gratifying to be a resident of a city like Augusta,” she said.

“My hope is that people and ideas can come together, motivated by a shared sense of values and dreams for a better community,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.