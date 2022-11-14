Augusta mayor holds pro-Warnock rally ahead of Walker visit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eyes are on Georgia’s runoff for the U.S. Senate.

Herschel Walker was in town Monday morning, rallying for support ahead of the election on Dec. 6.

Walker was not the only one campaigning. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis also held a rally showing his support for Democratic Candidate Raphael Warnock.

This race could decide whether Vice President Kamala Harris needs to be the tie-breaking vote.

For Davis, the energy was a very serious-toned and tight-knit call for action to use common sense and keep our current senator in office.

For Walker, a high-energy rally calling for change and accountability in Washington. Both agree that going back to the polls is the answer.

“We’ve got a Senate race that’s been thrust into a runoff, a runoff that should have never happened. A runoff that is the decision between competence and character versus incompetence and a lack of character,” said Davis.

Davis doubled down on Warnock as the “obvious choice” for Georgia, citing his work to keep the price of insulin down while maintaining the U.S. highway system, keeping military bases from Texas to Georgia connected.

“Augusta, Georgia has been an incredible beneficiary of the work of our two U.S. senators. It’s been a long time coming when you’ve got senators that not only see in Augusta but that you can pick up the phone and call,” he said.

Walker came out before a cheering crowd in Evans, joined with Florida Senator Rick Scott to tell people his record is clean and wants to serve Georgia.

“As I know this right now, no one in Washington wants to be held accountable for what they’re doing to us,” said Walker.

But not without some help from another Georgia leader.

“We put the wrong leader in Washington. Cause what he’s been doing is rowing the boat this way, as our governor is trying to row the boat this way, so they hitting heads they’re not getting anything done. You gotta get somebody in Washington that’s gonna row the boat together. And what I’m going to do is row the boat with the governor, because that’s how we’re going to get things done because the only way that you’re going to get things done is to come together as a team,” said Walker.

Despite a Democratically controlled Senate, Walker didn’t make any mention of working across the aisle but doubled down on creating dual red leadership in Georgia that he says will help the state move forward.

