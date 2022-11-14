Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Even on the heels of boosting its workforce ahead of the holiday season, major local employer Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 employees beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times.

The job cuts would come in corporate and technology roles.

The company has more than doubled its workforce since 2019, going from 798,000 to 1.6 million. The layoffs would make up less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees.

Amazon is a big local employer, thanks to its fulfillment and sorting centers in Appling.

EARLIER | Look inside Amazon site in Appling ahead of holiday season

The cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, mainly affecting the devices, retail and human resources divisions.

A representative from Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The holiday shopping season is critical for Amazon, and one where the company has increased its headcount – even recruiting 800 employees locally for the season and offering an opportunity for employees to go permanent at the end of the holiday season.

But Andy Jassy, the CEO since July 2021, has been cutting costs as the company confronts slowing sales and a gloomy global economy. The cuts also come on the heels of Elon Musk laying off half of all Twitter employees and Facebook parent Meta laying off 11,000 workers.

MORE | Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
Multiple police cars and ambulances gather at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Alexander...
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting, suspect arrested
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia Senate runoff?
Michael Cole
Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty

Latest News

The Bee's Knees
Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month
Fist bump
Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program