Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Even on the heels of boosting its workforce ahead of the holiday season, major local employer Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 employees beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times.

The job cuts would come in corporate and technology roles.

The company has more than doubled its workforce since 2019, going from 798,000 to 1.6 million. The layoffs would make up less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees.

Amazon is a big local employer, thanks to its fulfillment and sorting centers in Appling .

The cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, mainly affecting the devices, retail and human resources divisions.

A representative from Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The holiday shopping season is critical for Amazon, and one where the company has increased its headcount – even recruiting 800 employees locally for the season and offering an opportunity for employees to go permanent at the end of the holiday season .

But Andy Jassy, the CEO since July 2021, has been cutting costs as the company confronts slowing sales and a gloomy global economy. The cuts also come on the heels of Elon Musk laying off half of all Twitter employees and Facebook parent Meta laying off 11,000 workers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.