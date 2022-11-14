Accident on Washington Road and Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 pm on Sunday, November 13th, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive.

Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and police cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection.

The officer on the scene said a two-car collision had occurred with non-life-threatening injuries, but one of the involved drivers was taken away in an ambulance.

Traffic is currently flowing with one lane blocked each way for the whole intersection, and it’s predicted the intersection should be cleared within the next hour.

While no further details are available at this time, News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more details and will continue to follow this incident as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.