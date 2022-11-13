Submit Photos/Videos
Teenager dead in deadly car crash in Bamberg County

By Maria Sellers
Nov. 13, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Bamberg County early Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-car accident happened just after 4:30 Sunday morning, on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt.

Troopers with the SCHP said the 19 year old victim was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup truck, when they traveled off the road to the road and hit a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

That victim’s identity is unknown at this time, but we have reached out the Bamberg County Coroner for more information.

WRDW News 12 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.

