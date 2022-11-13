Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Dry Sunday with a chilly start and a much cooler afternoon. Below average temperatures continue into next week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is working through our area tonight which will help trigger a few clouds. A line of showers pushed through the region Saturday afternoon but we should stay dry heading into Sunday morning.

Lows will be 20°+ cooler than this morning with temperatures Sunday morning in the 40s and upper 30s. Afternoon highs will also be well below average in the 50s and low 60s at most. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions.

The below-average trend continues into next week with freezing temperatures possible by Monday morning and highs only in the mid to upper 50s for the start of the week. Rain chances look to move in by Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Highs will continue to be in the mid-50s with lows in the 40s Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it here for updates!

