Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Chilly but dry Sunday and Monday, rain returns Tuesday
By Chris Still
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The warm and tropical air mass of the past few days has been replaced by an arctic air mass that will keep temperatures well below average for at least the next 7 days. Dry weather can be expected Sunday and Monday as high pressure pulls cold and very dry air in from the north, then an area of low pressure will move along the Gulf coast and into our region on Tuesday, delivering what could be a pretty cold and drizzly day. The average high and low temperature for our area are 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead. After a cold morning Monday in the lower 30s, persistent cloud cover Tuesday through Friday will keep low temperatures near average in the middle 40s.

Augusta Weather Forecast - 11/13/2022

Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the north at 7 to 12 mph.

Sunday night will be clear and unseasonably cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be from the northeast at 2 to 5 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies early in the day Monday with clouds increasing late. Highs will be in the upper 50s with winds from the northeast at 4 to 9 mph.

Clouds, drizzle, and at times rainy conditions can be expected Tuesday with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

