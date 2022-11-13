Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing.

The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the front lawns of neighborhoods across the CSRA, but it’s more than a decoration.

For every luminary kit purchased, funds go toward helping those fighting cancer, physically and financially.

Jeanne Erickson is just one of thousands who has benefitted from the work of Cancer Support Services.

“They were there for me when I needed help,” Erickson said. “And even when I didn’t need that much help, they were there to help me anyway.”

The help comes from all over, changing lives across the nation, one bag at a time.

“I can help those people kind of shine a light on their family members and be able to support them and just show them that we honor them and honor their family members who have lost the battle,” volunteer Kristinia Boccucci said.

This army of supporters is not going down without a fight.

“There was without a doubt this was something that I wanted to come out and help with,” Boccucci said.

Nearly 50 volunteers here at home base today, honoring a family member, a friend or a complete stranger miles away tomorrow.

“I broke out in tears when I saw them,” Erickson said. “It’s so touching that this many people, especially college students, take time on a Saturday to come out and donate their time to help us.”

If you or someone you love are fighting any type of cancer, visit cancersupportservices.org or call 706-736-5467 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.