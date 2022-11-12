Submit Photos/Videos
What’s the playoff atmosphere at the Brickyard?

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are very few places in the CSRA, like the Brickyard in Thomson.

Whether it’s rain or shine, these fans show up and show out for their Bulldogs.

“Everybody comes out to support you and have everyone rooting for you,” said Guard Cain Coulter.

Thomson is 9-1 and 7-0 in their region. They welcome 5-5 Tattnall County to the Brickyard. And players are hoping their fans will make this a miserable road trip for them.

Senior Linebacker Ja’Quan Hart said: “I know the community definitely will. When you play at home, the environment at the Brickyard… it’s just something different. It’s something different to play at. I love it.”

Head Coach Michael Youngblood says his team learned a lot this season after dropping their first game at home to Burke County.

They’re humble and are playing their best football.

“For three hours, I’m telling our kids we have to be perfect for three hours, and we have to do everything that we need to do for those three hours,” he said.

They already won their region, but they’re looking to hang up a different banner.

“The biggest goal that we’ve been preaching to our kids is we want a state title. It’s been 20 years since one has been put up, and we feel like it’s our time to put one up, and anything less than that, we don’t want to accept it,” said Youngblood.

