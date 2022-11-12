Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights

By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school football scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 13. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.

More Coverage:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck wreck on I-20 spills fabric softener all over the place.
I-20 gets snarled after crash dumps Downy all over it
fentanyl
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
Michael Cole
Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty
Rain falls across the CSRA on Nov. 11, 2022.
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
From left: Michael Cole and Vernon Cratic Jr
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face

Latest News

Georgia high school scoreboard
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school scoreboard
South Carolina high school football scores
Under the Lights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
Silver Bluff
Bulldogs carry momentum into 2nd round of playoffs