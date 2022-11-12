WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Under the Lights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 13. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
More Coverage:
- North Augusta quarterback leads team to 2nd home playoff game
- Bulldogs carry momentum into 2nd round of playoffs
- What’s the playoff atmosphere at the Brickyard?
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.