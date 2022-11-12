One man is dead following a shooting in Augusta Friday night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of shots fired with one person struck at the Norris Place Apartments on Murphy Road, just before 10:30 on Friday night.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found the victim, Quidarius Collins, age 25, from Lincolnton Georgia.

Collins was taken to Augusta University Medical Center to be treated, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies said they arrested 25 year old Daniel Burke at the scene of the shooting and charged him with Collins’ murder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with News 12 as we continue to follow this story and bring any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.