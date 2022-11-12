Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One man is dead following a shooting in Augusta Friday night

One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Friday night.
One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Friday night.(MGN)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of shots fired with one person struck at the Norris Place Apartments on Murphy Road, just before 10:30 on Friday night.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found the victim, Quidarius Collins, age 25, from Lincolnton Georgia.

Collins was taken to Augusta University Medical Center to be treated, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies said they arrested 25 year old Daniel Burke at the scene of the shooting and charged him with Collins’ murder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with News 12 as we continue to follow this story and bring any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck wreck on I-20 spills fabric softener all over the place.
I-20 gets snarled after crash dumps Downy all over it
fentanyl
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
Michael Cole
Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty
Rain falls across the CSRA on Nov. 11, 2022.
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
From left: Michael Cole and Vernon Cratic Jr
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face

Latest News

Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
Under the Lights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
Silver Bluff preparing to host its 2nd playoff game
Silver Bluff preparing to host its 2nd playoff game