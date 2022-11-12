North Augusta quarterback leads team to 2nd home playoff game

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone who steps in between the lines dreams of one day playing the sports they love at the college level.

That dream has become a reality for North Augusta Quarterback Colson Brown, who has committed to play D1 football for Georgia Tech.

We spoke with him ahead of Friday’s playoff game to find out what playing at the next level means to him and his family.

Brown has seen four different offensive styles of coaching throughout his high school career. Coach Matt Quinn sees it as another side of what makes brown so dynamic in the pocket.

“Just the way he’s adapted to our system and our playbook and took over command of the offense, that has been very fun to watch,” he said.

Brown’s journey to the playoffs wasn’t a narrow path. He transferred to North Augusta his sophomore year, and due to eligibility issues, he had to give up a year of football.

“It’s just something that you have to do by yourself and just adapt to everything being thrown at you. Because the whole offense revolves around the quarterback, especially in our offense right now, I pretty much have full command of the offense of what happens on the field,” said Brown.

Not without its potholes either. The Yellow Jackets lost three straight in September before the wins rolled in.

Quinn said: “To put faith in him to make those decisions in real-time and make split-second decisions that put us in a great situation to be successful. He reps that all week.”

For now, he’s still a Yellow Jacket of a different breed.

“It’s taught me a lot about people. It’s taught me a lot about what life is going to hold. Because football is a live game. Football teaches you once you get hit, you got to get back up. I mean, the famous movie quote is it’s not about how hard you can get hit, it’s about how hard you can get in and get back up. And so that’s what we keep on doing,” said Brown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.