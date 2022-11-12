Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service.

Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old.

“I served in the Army. I started in 1959 and retired in 1988. I served in a lot of places. Germany. United States. Guatemala. Vietnam a couple of times and Korea,” he said.

Nearly 35 years out, the memories still stick with him.

“You find yourself thinking about your experiences, what you did, the good and the bad. But I think underneath all of it is, honestly, it’s a feeling of pride for what you’ve done,” he said.

Pride he carries with him day in and day out.

“You can feel the pride that people have, having served. And it’s almost special that people thank you and recognize you for it,” said Greenwood.

Decades later, Greenwood reflects on what Veterans Day means to him and those who served with him.

“There’s a lot of emotion. People have had some bad experiences and PTSD and other things. But it’s also admirable when you see how people have handled that,” he said.

It’s not always an easy day for our heroes but...

“The simple expression of ‘thank you for your service’ carries a lot of weight,” he said.

A weight Greenwood carries with him through the years.

