Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The remnants of once hurricane Nicole brought more than 1″ of rainfall in most areas Thursday and Friday, but the storm has now moved away making way for a cold front that will bring the coldest weather of the season to our area for the upcoming week. Unseasonably warm weather in the middle to upper 70s will continue Saturday, then temperatures plummet Sunday into the upcoming week. There could be a couple of stray light rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance passes overhead, but mainly dry weather is expected for the weekend.

Mainly dry Saturday, much cooler Sunday into next week

Saturday - Mostly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with winds from the southwest at 6 1o 11 mph.

Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing sprinkle in the evening, then clearing and turning much colder overnight. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be from the southwest at 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday - Sunny skies, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The below average trend continues into next week with freezing temperatures likely by Monday morning and highs mainly in the 50s for the upcoming week. The best chance of rain for the week ahead will likely be on Tuesday with another system moving in Thursday into Friday. Be sure to keep it here for updates!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.