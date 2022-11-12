Submit Photos/Videos
Bulldogs carry momentum into 2nd round of playoffs

By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Silver Bluff is preparing to host its second playoff game.

They’ve won five out of their last six games. We caught up with the Bulldogs to help us prepare for their matchup with Fairfield Central.

After an 0-3 start, it only made the team stronger.

Junior Defensive End Jordan Boyd says after many seniors graduated, the rising stars had to learn how to fit in.

“We had a lot of newcomers. It was a lot of players trying to fill in their spots try and grow into themselves,” he said.

Learning to grow, Senior Quarterback Maleik Williams says it only brought the team closer.

“The team came together as one and showed anything can be proven,” said Williams.

Head Coach De’Angelo Bryant says every team he coached has a story, but this one has had to battle to where they are.

“This story is a little bit different. It’s their story to write and that’s a special part about this group is being able to go through trials and tribulations with this group,” he said.

Another trial is coming Saturday, and the Bulldogs are ready.

Boyd said: “It’s not just the day off, so we go into the game plan. It’s gonna be perfect because we’re just starting the season; go big or go home.”

