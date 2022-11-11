Augusta Toys for Tots hosts annual event, turns 75-years-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was the 247 birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and with the holiday season right around the corner it’s the perfect time to talk about the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

The program started in 1947 and was started by a marine, after his wife started making dolls for needy children.

It turned 75-years-old this year.

In Augusta, Toys for Tots is getting ready for their Event and Ride party. At the event, there will be live music, a food truck, vendors, and hot chocolate.

Items needed are new sporting goods, bikes, books, backpacks, board games, skateboards, scooters, and helmets.

The event will be on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Timm’s Harley-Davidson.

There will also be a motorcycle ride after the event. It is 10 dollars for each rider. It will be escorted by Columbia County officers.

“It’s gratifying to know children will have a good Christmas,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Anne Woods.

Across the country, there are 803 coordinators. Our area services 14 counties, 5 local head-start programs, 20 schools in Richmond County, three schools in Columbia County, and two schools in Burke County.

To donate this season, visit augusta-ga.toysfortots.org or visit one of the 350 boxes across Richmond County to drop toys off.

