Support pours in for Richmond County deputy who was shot on duty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community members continue to show support for a deputy who was shot in the face while responding to a report of a disturbance.

Michael Cole and another deputy were sent early Thursday to a home in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road. They were met by a suspect who started shooting, according to authorities.

“He loves his job and serving his community,” said his sister Kyla Cole. “He’s talked about being a cop since we were kids.”

She said he was in the intensive-care unit but stable and will need reconstructive surgery, followed by a long road to recovery.

“We are just going to take it day by day and thankful for all the support that we have received from RCSO,” she said.

She described her brother, age 25 and with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for five years, a fearless, strong, heroic and knowledgeable officer who always puts others’ safety and best interest first.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cole and another deputy arrived at the home on Bungalow Road at 1:41 a.m. Thursday and learned Vernon Cratic Jr., 34, of Augusta, was inside with a gun.

The deputies entered the home to speak with Cratic, but he began firing, GBI reported.

Cole was shot but no other officers were injured.

The deputies returned fire but did not hit Cratic.

Additional units responded and secured the home until the Richmond County SWAT team arrived.

Deputies began negotiations with Cratic to get him to surrender peacefully.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in reference to a disturbance call at 1:41 a.m. Thursday. (WRDW)

While negotiations were taking place, Cratic continued to shoot at law enforcement officers on the scene, according to GBI.

Around 4 a.m., Cratic surrendered.

He was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta and charged with five counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of burglary in the second degree, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

Vernon Cratic Jr. (Contributed)

Once the GBI finishes its investigation, the case file will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

This is the 101st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022, including one in Richmond County on May 26.

Bungalow Road is one of the places where deputies set up a checkpoint a few weeks ago in an effort to get guns and drugs off the streets .

The checkpoint was part of Operation GRACE, launched to target hotspots amid an outbreak of deadly crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 50 lives so far .

