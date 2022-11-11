Submit Photos/Videos
Single-vehicle crash kills driver south of Orangeburg

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Friday just outside Orangeburg.

The wreck happened at 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road, three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling south on Cannon Bridge near Rivermont Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and went into a creek.

The crash claimed the life of the driver.

