Single-vehicle crash kills driver south of Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Friday just outside Orangeburg.

The wreck happened at 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road, three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling south on Cannon Bridge near Rivermont Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and went into a creek.

The crash claimed the life of the driver.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.