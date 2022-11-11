Submit Photos/Videos
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the hospital in August.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The mother and grandfather of an 11-year-old California girl who was allegedly tortured and starved for years have been arrested and charged with murder, while her grandmother faces abuse charges.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Prosecutors say McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, abused and tortured the girl and her two younger siblings, ages 6 and 7, for about five and a half years.

The 11-year-old identified as Arabella died in August, according to the court complaint.

McCormack was an ordained elder at the Rock Church in San Diego. The three were arrested Monday.

