Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rain from Nicole will bring over 1″ in most areas, and likely between 1-2″ based on the latest guidance. Winds will peak early Friday as the center of Nicole gets closest to the CSRA. Peak wind gusts are expected to be between 35-45 mph. Temperatures during the day Friday will hover in the 60s and 70s.

Nicole will quickly move away from the region this afternoon/evening, and we do look dry for high school football games this evening.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunday will be cooler than average with morning lows Sunday in the low 40s and highs in the 60s. Keep it here for updates.

