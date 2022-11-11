Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rain from Nicole brought over 1″ of rainfall in most areas with isolated locations picking up higher totals. Winds peaked earlier today as the center of Nicole made a passage by the CSRA. Peak wind gusts were between 30-35 mph with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Nicole will quickly move away from the region this afternoon/evening, and we do look mostly dry for high school football games this evening. Misty conditions cannot be completely ruled out. Winds will remain out of the SSW through this evening between 10-15 mph then die down overnight between 5-10 mph shifting to more of a westerly flow. Patchy dense fog will be possible tonight through early tomorrow morning as well so be sure to use extra caution if you encounter any foggy areas during your commute.

Temperatures will be more seasonal by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. We’ll start off tomorrow morning cooler though in the 50s. Sunday is when the big cool down begins. Morning lows will be cooler than average with in the low 40s and afternoon highs will only reach into the upper 50s and low 60s. The below average trend continues into next week with freezing temperatures possible by Monday morning and highs only the mid 50s for the start of the week. Be sure to keep it here for updates!

