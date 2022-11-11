Community honoring local veterans in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People gathered in Aiken to honor veterans in a ceremony at the Salvation Army Chapel.

We talked to people there about why this day is so important to them.

David Mcray is a Korean War veteran. He says he spends his days helping other veterans in Aiken.

He was one of the many veterans to attend the Veterans Day ceremony, where those who fought for freedom were honored and celebrated.

“That’s all they need. They don’t need money necessarily. They need somebody to talk to a place to go where they can retreat and just relax, you know, and get away,” he said.

Attendees gathered and paid respect to veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of the United States Armed Forces Medley.

Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Paula Phillips, shared why she came out.

“I am here today honoring all of the veterans that have served our country and kept us free for so many years,” she said.

Mcray wanted to leave veterans watching some inspiration.

“Just when you think you can’t make it, just hold on and pray every day, and you make a way out of no way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.