AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews have responded to an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 188.

According to dispatch, the call came in right before 5 a.m.

It is unknown of injuries at this time, but EMS was called to the scene.

One lane is closed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.