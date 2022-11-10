Submit Photos/Videos
Young Professionals of Augusta celebrate 15 years with Havana Night

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Young Professionals of Augusta is celebrating 15 years of organization with a Havana Night.

The event will be on November 19 at the West Lake Country Club, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the community to attend.

Young Professionals of Augusta helps develop the next generation of professionals in the Augusta area. Supporting the organization means supporting and investing in Augusta.

Havana Night will include a food spread, a DJ, classic cars to take pictures with, and a guest host from Atlanta.

The event will be raising money to help Child Enrichment build a new building.

For more information on the organization and the event, visit YPAugusta.com.

