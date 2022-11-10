Windsor man accused of sexual exploitation of minors

WINDSOR, S.C. - Authorities have arrested a Windsor man on suspicion of sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Jason Newsome, 44, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Aiken County jail on five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The felony charge encompasses child pornography and is punishable by up to 10 years on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the task force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Newsome. Investigators said Newsome possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

