Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Windsor man accused of sexual exploitation of minors

Jason Newsome
Jason Newsome(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, S.C. - Authorities have arrested a Windsor man on suspicion of sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Jason Newsome, 44, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Aiken County jail on five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The felony charge encompasses child pornography and is punishable by up to 10 years on each count.

MORE | Bond decision delayed for parents in 2nd child’s death

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the task force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Newsome. Investigators said Newsome possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Oliver
Who is Chase Oliver, the man who forced Ga. Senate runoff?
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Vernon Cratic Jr.
New details revealed on shooting of Richmond County deputy
Fire on Walton Way
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
La’Marquez Benning
Man accused of sex with student while he worked at Augusta school

Latest News

Vernon Cratic Jr.
New details revealed on shooting of Richmond County deputy
Crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 Walton Way, where they found a body in the...
Aftermath of fatal fire on Walton Way
The McDuffie County School District was named as one of only 38 worldwide recipients of the...
McDuffie County School System earns worldwide award
8 Augusta seniors recognized in the National Merit Scholarship program