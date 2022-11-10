When does early voting begin for the Georgia Senate runoff?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff . So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?

You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.

Nov. 26, would be the earliest day that early in-person voting could begin in any county, according to state officials. Whether there is early in-person voting on this day will be a county-by-county decision, on whether they want to offer weekend early voting.

Early voting will begin in all counties on Nov. 28.

You must have been registered to vote for the Nov. 8 election. You cannot register now just for the runoff.

You did not have to vote in the Nov. 8 election. If you are registered, you can vote.

Election day is Dec. 6, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Neither Warnock or Walker earned a majority in this week’s 2022 midterms, thus sending the race into a runoff that was officially confirmed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday.

Millions of dollars in campaign spending and big political names are already pouring into Georgia. On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will be appearing with Walker at a Canton brewery.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is investing $7 million in field organizing to help Walker win election to his first, full six-year Senate term. The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its partner, Women Speak Out PAC said it will spend at least $1 million in the runoff in support of Walker.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

