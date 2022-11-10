Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday.

After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted.

However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under the code of conduct, according to the district.

“Parents, please speak with your children about the seriousness of making threats of any kind, even in a joking manner,” the district said in a letter to parents. “Any suspicious behavior should be reported to an adult or school administration, or by calling the CCSD anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.”

