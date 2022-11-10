Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SRP Park set to host annual Walk for Water charity event

Caption
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water will be held at SRP park, on Saturday.

The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children around the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 12., at 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841, and will take place rain or shine. This annual event is held to support global water crisis that affects 2.1 billion people around the world.

MORE | Online service helps South Carolina families easily receive child care

During the Walk, individuals will carry an empty bucket for about 1.7 miles before filling it with water and walking approximately 1.8 miles back to SRP Park. Wear comfortable shoes for the three-mile walk and dress appropriately for the weather.

By registering in advance of the walk, you’ll have plenty of time to pick up your Walk for Water t-shirt and participant materials. You’ll also be able to download additional social media resources online.

Register online or in person.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Chase Oliver
Who is Chase Oliver, the man who forced Ga. Senate runoff?
From left: Michael Cole and Vernon Cratic Jr
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
One person died after the Money Title Pawn building caught fire on Walton Way in Augusta.
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
La’Marquez Benning
Man accused of sex with student while he worked at Augusta school

Latest News

Michael Cole
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
Stay Social Tap and Table
Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back
Stay Social in court to get alcohol license back
Stay Social in court to get alcohol license back
fentanyl
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say