SRP Park set to host annual Walk for Water charity event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water will be held at SRP park, on Saturday.

The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children around the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 12., at 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841, and will take place rain or shine. This annual event is held to support global water crisis that affects 2.1 billion people around the world.

During the Walk, individuals will carry an empty bucket for about 1.7 miles before filling it with water and walking approximately 1.8 miles back to SRP Park. Wear comfortable shoes for the three-mile walk and dress appropriately for the weather.

By registering in advance of the walk, you’ll have plenty of time to pick up your Walk for Water t-shirt and participant materials. You’ll also be able to download additional social media resources online.

Register online or in person.

